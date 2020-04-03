|
Mr. David J. Crouse, 63, of Waynecastle Road, Waynesboro, passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born October 26, 1956 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Bertha (Verdier) Crouse of Waynesboro and the late Ralph L. Crouse.
David graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1974.
He and his wife of over 44 years, Carla M. (Stoops) Crouse, were married on January 24, 1976.
David was the self-employed owner of Crouse Brothers Excavating, where he started working with his father when he was 15 years old and eventually took over the business.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro, and enjoyed local travel, gardening, and working outdoors.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Russell W. Crouse and his wife, Renee of Greencastle and Robert W. Crouse of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Makenzie Crouse and Rozlynn Crouse; and one sister, Barbara S. Glunk of Montverde, FL.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 3, 2020