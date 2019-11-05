|
Mr. David Kirk Mercer, 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home.
Born September 18, 1943 in Sewickley, PA, he was the son of the late Darwin K. and Dorothy M. (Brewer) Mercer.
He married his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Melanie J. (Wennberg) Mercer in December of 1972, in Damascus, MD.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He was employed as a construction superintendent, retiring in 2009.
David was a member of Otterbein United Brethren Church, Greencastle, where he volunteered with the Special Blessings Group. He enjoyed camping, gardening, horses and above all, being a loving granddad to his nine grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: David K. Mercer, Jr. (Nung) of Thailand and three daughters: Diane M. Pierce (Walter), Waco, TX; Deborah J. Farley (Glenn), Quinlan, TX; and Rebecca L. O'Neill (Cale), Hagerstown, MD; nine precious grandchildren; four siblings: Betty Woody (Tom), Laurel, MD; Robert Mercer (Sandy), Cincinnati, OH; Richard Mercer (Lisa), Frederick, CO; Martha Feeney (James), Haymarket, VA and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin A. Mercer, who passed away in 1990.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Otterbein United Brethren Church, 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle, with Rev. David G. Rawley officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.cancer.org or to PFCCAP Foundation, https://pfccap.org/goal.html
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 5, 2019