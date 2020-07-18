Mr. David R. "Sonny" Monn, 85, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 in Chambers Pointe, Chambersburg, PA, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born September 3, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late David S. and Gladys M. (Bittinger) Monn. He was a lifelong resident of the Mont Alto area.
Mr. Monn was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1952 and later attended Penn State Mont Alto for two years.
He served in the United States Army during peacetime.
He and his wife of over 64 years, Mrs. Norma Jean Monn, were married April 21, 1956 in Chambersburg, PA. They had lived at their present residence since 1958.
Mr. Monn began his working career at Landis Tool Company and later worked at Mack Truck Manufacturing, Hagerstown, MD for several years. Prior to his retirement May 31, 1998, he was employed at Grove Manufacturing, Shady Grove, PA. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Hurley Auctions, Shady Grove.
He attended Quincy United Methodist Church. He was a life member of Mont Alto Fire and Ambulance Squad where he served as Past President and a member of George Washington Royal Arch Chapter No. 176 where he was past Most Excellent High Priest in 1987,George Washington Council #66 where he was Past Thrice Illustrious Master in 1985, Continental Commandery #56 where he was Past Eminent Commander in 1984, Acacia Lodge #586 F. & A.M., Waynesboro, Grove Federal Credit Union where he served as Past President from 1967-2014, Chairman of Mont Alto Water and Sewer Authority, Served on the Board of Directors for Mont Alto Cemetery Association, Mercersburg Community Chorus and sang in various church choirs for many years, Southern Engineering Society where he served as Past President, and Totem Pole Playhouse, Inc. where he was a past president.
Mr. Monn enjoyed woodworking and working outside. He will be remembered as a man who loved God, his wife and children. He was an avid collector of Mont Alto and Quincy High School memorabilia. He loved to sing and be a friend to all people by his volunteering with many organizations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Pamela S. Monn of Belchertown, MA, Dr. Jenny L. Monn of Lancaster, PA, and Teresa J. Monn of Mont Alto; one brother, Dwight L. Monn; and one niece.
Private graveside services will be held in Mont Alto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Quincy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Quincy, PA 17247; The Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 310, Mont Alto, PA 17237; or The Arboretum at Penn State Mont Alto, 1 Campus Drive, Mont Alto, PA 17237
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com