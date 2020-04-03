|
Mrs. Denice Jane (Shilling) Caouette, 68, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA.
Born November 20, 1951 in Fort Devens, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Betty Jane (Smith) Shilling.
Mrs. Caouette was a graduate of Lewistown High School, Lewistown, PA with the Class of 1970.
She and her husband of 46 years, Mr. Wayne Caouette were married April 19, 1974 in Fort Meade, MD.
She served with the United States Army from September 17, 1973 until her honorable discharge May 15, 1975.
Mrs. Caouette was a manager at Walden Books, Hagerstown, MD and then in Martinsburg, WV after the Hagerstown location closed. She retired in 2014 and became what she referred to as a "general person".
She enjoyed glass-working and making glass beads, virtual paint by numbers, coloring, and knitting.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter, Patricia "Trish" Noll and her husband Richie of St. Thomas, PA; one grandson, Nathan Frechette; and a sister, Margaret L. "Shag" Wynn of Lewistown, PA.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Road, Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at www.womensmemorial.org.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 3, 2020