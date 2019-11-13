Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis L. "Denny" Stull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. "Denny" Stull


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. "Denny" Stull Obituary


Dennis L. "Denny" Stull, age 68, of Bryce Resort, Basye, VA passed away on November 10, 2019, at his home with his wife and family by his side.

He was born on January 23, 1951, in Waynesboro, PA to Clair L. "Bud" Stull and Helen M. Stull. He graduated from Waynesboro high school and went on to attend Ashland University and F.S.U.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara L. Stull, his sister; Macy (David) Rotz, Two stepsons; Patrick J. Shea, Jr. of Ferndale, PA and Sean (Vicki) Shea of Annapolis, MD., Two Step Granddaughters; Caitlyn M. Shea and Brianna N. Shea both of Annapolis, MD., One Step Great Granddaughter; Braelyn M. Long, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Doris Hahn and brother Robert Wilhide.
He worked as a stockholder for Merrill Lynch, then Citicorp. In his retirement he enjoyed driving a cab in Harrisonburg, VA.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, traveling, and reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
A memorial will be held at a later date, burial is private.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -