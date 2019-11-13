|
|
Dennis L. "Denny" Stull, age 68, of Bryce Resort, Basye, VA passed away on November 10, 2019, at his home with his wife and family by his side.
He was born on January 23, 1951, in Waynesboro, PA to Clair L. "Bud" Stull and Helen M. Stull. He graduated from Waynesboro high school and went on to attend Ashland University and F.S.U.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara L. Stull, his sister; Macy (David) Rotz, Two stepsons; Patrick J. Shea, Jr. of Ferndale, PA and Sean (Vicki) Shea of Annapolis, MD., Two Step Granddaughters; Caitlyn M. Shea and Brianna N. Shea both of Annapolis, MD., One Step Great Granddaughter; Braelyn M. Long, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Doris Hahn and brother Robert Wilhide.
He worked as a stockholder for Merrill Lynch, then Citicorp. In his retirement he enjoyed driving a cab in Harrisonburg, VA.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, traveling, and reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
A memorial will be held at a later date, burial is private.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 13, 2019