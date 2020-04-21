|
Domenico Spinelli, 75, of Waynesboro, PA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 15, 1945 in Monte di Procida, Italy, he was the son of the late Anthony and Francesca (Imbo) Spinelli.
He and his wife of nearly 49 years, Concetta (Pugliese) Spinelli, were married on August 7, 1971.
After working in a pizza shop in Elizabeth, NJ, Domenico along with his brothers, Vincenzo and Carlo, purchased Frank's Pizza in Waynesboro in 1976. A staple of the Waynesboro area for decades, the family run business has expanded to include locations in Rouzerville, Mont Alto, and Zullinger.
He was a member St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Fish and Game, where he was a member of the trap shooting team.
Domenico enjoyed gardening, making wine, trap shooting, hunting and watching westerns.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons, Anthony Spinelli of Waynesboro, Giuseppe Spinelli of Waynesboro and Francesco Spinelli of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Domenico Spinelli and Valeria Spinelli; one brother, Carlo Spinelli of Martinsburg, WV; two sisters; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Francesco Spinelli and Vincenzo "Cenzie" Spinelli, Sr.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Andrew Cemetery, Waynesboro, with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 21, 2020