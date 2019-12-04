Home

Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
16 E Main St
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-5441
Donald C. Snyder Jr., 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Manor Care, Lancaster. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Mabel (Warner) Snyder. Donald was the husband of the late Helen J. (Matthews) Snyder who passed away on May 16, 2017.
Donald was a graduate of Chambersburg High School class of 1961. He was a member of the Lancaster Fireman's Association and the Fire Department Mount Joy. Donald was a former member of the Florin Fire Department. He enjoyed Amateur (HAM) radio.
Surviving are two sons, Donald Snyder III, husband of BillieJo of Mount Joy and Daniel Snyder, husband of Teresa of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.
Services will be private at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
