Mr. Donald Elwood Wilhide, 84, of Marshview Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born August 20, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Guy C. and Ada F. (Snyder) Wilhide.
Mr. Wilhide was a graduate of Waynesboro-Mont Alto Joint High School with the Class of 1953. He later received an Associate's Degree with High Honors from Prince George's Community College.
He proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force for 22 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Mr. Wilhide was employed as a systems analyst at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington D.C. for 20 years.
An active volunteer, he volunteered in the Pharmacy at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada for 12 years.
Mr. Wilhide had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. An avid traveler, Donald enjoyed exploring different cultures and cuisines. He enjoyed reading, golf, bowling and most of all spending time with friends and family.
Mr. Wilhide is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Gloria T. (Aoki) Wilhide, whom he married March 5, 1958; two children, Barbara Hurry (David) of Clements, MD and Donald Eugene Wilhide (Holly) of Horton, Kansas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald Wilhide (Roberta) of Waynesboro.
A Celebration of Donald's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 A.M.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Quincy Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com