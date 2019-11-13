Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Hill Cemetery
Waynesboro, PA
Donald J. Stottlemyer


1932 - 2019
Donald J. Stottlemyer Obituary
Mr. Donald J. Stottlemyer, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday evening, November 11, 2019 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born November 28, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Omar and Miriam (Noll) Stottlemyer.
Mr. Stottlemyer was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1950.
He was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1955-1957.
Mr. Stottlemyer was employed as a draftsman engineer at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro. He retired in 1999 after 47 years of service.
He was a member of the former First Christian Church and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, both of Waynesboro.
Mr. Stottlemyer is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mrs. Dorothy S. (Smith) Stottlemyer, who he married July 30, 1960; one brother, David L. Stottlemyer and his wife, Jane of Virginia; sister-in-law, Ann Stottlemyer of Charleston, WV; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Dulkerian; and one brother, Fred D. Stottlemyer.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 15, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro.
Graveside services will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M., Friday in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Druckenmiller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Music Fund at Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
