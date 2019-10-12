|
Mr. Donald L. Fahrney, 83, of Harlee Road, Waynesboro, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, in his home.
Born November 3, 1935 in Quincy, PA, he was the son of the late Paul M. and Gail L. (Overcash) Fahrney.
He and his wife of over 60 years, Beverly A. (Baer) Fahrney, were married on April 11, 1959 in Upton, PA.
In his early life, Mr. Fahrney worked in the local orchards and also ran his own canned milk route for more than 5 years. However, he was self-employed as a dairy farmer for the majority of his working life.
He was a member of Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro.
In addition to his work, he enjoyed old time hog butchering, cooking, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Douglas L. Fahrney, Rhonda L. Stoner and her husband, Lynn, and Leslie D. Fahrney, all of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Meagan Fahrney, Emily Stover, Daniel Fahrney, Andy Stoner, and Donnie Stoner; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Monn of Waynesboro, Judy Eck of Fayetteville, PA, and Joan Jones of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Richter, A. Lorraine Barnhart, Erma Harshman, and Ruby Masters; and three brothers, Richard Fahrney, Paul "Dean" Fahrney, and Robert Fahrney.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 14, 2019, in the auditorium at Five Forks Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will follow in Grindstone Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Sunday, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 12, 2019