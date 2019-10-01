Home

Donald P. Dagenhart


1930 - 2019
Donald P. Dagenhart Obituary
Donald P. Dagenhart, age 88, formerly of Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA died Friday morning September 27, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born December 10, 1930 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Viola Dagenhart. His first wife Georgia R. (Hull) Dagenhart died July 21, 1997.
Donald along with his wife owned and operated the former Cho-Cho Restaurant in Hagerstown, the Hillcrest Restaurant in Greencastle and Geordon's Restaurant east of Greencastle on Route 16 from 1973-1985.
Donald had attended the First Assembly of God Church of Greencastle, Antrim Brethren In Christ Church near Chambersburg and last the Church of God in Hagerstown.
Surviving family are wife Helen Harne Dagenhart of Chambersburg, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by a daughter, a sister and a son-in-law.
Funeral services will held on Friday October 4 at 12 Noon from the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church 24 Kauffman Road East Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Paul Harne and Pastor Ky Searcy officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service on Friday. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
