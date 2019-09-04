|
Mrs. Donna E. (Clipp) Grosh, 76, of Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Park Drive, Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in her home.
Born November 28, 1942 in Hagerstown she was the daughter of the late Willis L. and Dolly (Miller) Clipp.
She and her late husband, Thomas E. Grosh, were married February 27, 1983 in Greencastle. Together, Mr. and Mrs. Grosh owned and operated Valley View Water Service and Valley View Manor Mobile Park. Mr. Grosh passed away July 31, 2015.
Mrs. Grosh was employed as a nursing assistant and an emergency room technician at Washington County Hospital for 37 years.
She was an active member of Maranatha Brethren Church, Hagerstown. At the church she was a member of the choir, went on mission trips, and volunteered with Awana Club and Operation Christmas Child for a number of years. Mrs. Grosh was a member of the Community Volunteer Fire Company District 12 and a life member of the Sharpsburg Area EMS with the white jacket gang. She enjoyed going out to eat with her cousins and longtime friends every month.
Mrs. Grosh is survived by two children, Darryl "Breeze" Benner and his wife Trish and Shannon Ingram and her husband Steve both of Sharpsburg, MD; two step-children, Barry Grosh of Chambersburg and Brian "Scott" Grosh and his companion Judy Freeman of State Line, PA; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Carolyn Lemon and her husband Sonny, Brenda Smith and her husband Jerry both of Hagerstown, and Kevin Clipp and his wife Brenda of Fairplay, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her step-mother, Mildred (Green) Clipp and a son Wendell "Spud" Benner.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA with Pastor Dan Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Brethren Church, 19835 Scott Hill Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21742 to go towards the Operation Christmas Child Fund.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 4, 2019