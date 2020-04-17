|
Mrs. Donna L. (Eby) Harshman, 72, of Harshman Road, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 23, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lois E. (Martin) Eby Shafer.
Donna was a graduate of Greencastle High School with the Class of 1965.
In addition to being a farmwife, she also had been employed by Stanley Company and did in home private care for the elderly.
A devoted wife and mother, she always enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna enjoyed bowling and playing the organ in earlier years as well as cooking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, A. Dennis Harshman; four children, Scott Harshman (Cher) of Chambersburg, Jake Harshman (Amy) of Waynesboro, Nikki Woodring (Craig) of Shippensburg and Whip Harshman (Cheyann) of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren, Aaron Scott, Jr. &Ashley Summer Harshman, Sadie & Emma Harshman, Lisa & Kelli Woodring and Jon & Bobby Harshman; six great-grandchildren; aunt, Ida Mae Horst; and uncle, Melvin Eby.
Private graveside services will be held in Brown's Mill Cemetery, Kauffman Station with Pastor Brian Black officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Marion Fire Company, P.O. Box 68, Marion, PA 17235.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 17, 2020