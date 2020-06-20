Mrs. Doris D. (Barnhart) Sheldon, 92, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Leland of Laurel Run, Waynesboro.
Born September 26, 1927 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late J. Franklin and Martha (McKendrick) Barnhart. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Sheldon graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1945.
She and her husband, the late E. K. "Buck" Sheldon, were married on November 15, 1947 in the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Waynesboro. Mr. Sheldon died on September 24, 2014.
In her early life, Mrs. Sheldon was a secretary in the Girl Scouts office in Waynesboro. She later worked as a part time secretary for the Waynesboro Area School District in various offices and Waynesboro Ice and Cold Storage. Prior to retiring in 1983, she was the secretary at The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro for 10 years.
She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, where she was a member of the Cheerful Givers Sunday School Class. Over the years at the church she was a long time Sunday School teacher, sang in the church choir, was a member of the United Methodist Women, where she was past president and served at the district level, was chairperson for Council of Ministries for 8 years, layperson to the annual conference for 4 years, served on the finance committee, evangelism committee, and the AD board. In addition to her church activities, she was the Chambersburg District Coordinator for the Neighborhood Center and served on the T.V. Tune In U.S.A. Committee.
Mrs. Sheldon enjoyed crocheting, counter cross-stitching and crafts in general.
She is survived by one son, Rev. Steven R. Sheldon and his wife, Kathy of Waynesboro; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Rev. Terry A. Sheldon; her daughter in law, Betsy L. Sheldon; and two sisters, Betty J. Ingels and Phyllis M. Burkholder.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to: United Methodist Women, C/O Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268; The Leland of Laurel Run, 120 W. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268; or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to: United Methodist Women, C/O Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268; The Leland of Laurel Run, 120 W. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268; or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 20, 2020.