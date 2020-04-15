|
|
Mrs. Doris G. (Greenawalt) Pensinger, 93, of West 8th Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA.
Born February 9, 1927 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Carrie (Brindle) Greenawalt.
Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greencastle High School with the Class of 1944.
She and her husband of over 73 years, Mr. Carroll E. Pensinger, were married February 15, 1947.
Mrs. Pensinger was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for the Waynesboro Area School District from 1964 until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, where she sang in the choir and Mt. Vernon Chapter Order of Eastern Star #398, both of Waynesboro, Mercersburg (PA) Community Chorus and Blue Ridge Knitters.
Mrs. Pensinger enjoyed square and ballroom dancing as well as knitting and quilting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Marcia P. Summers and her husband, Jeff of Columbia, MD and Julee C. Pensinger of Waynesboro; one granddaughter, Andrea J. Summers; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Pensinger was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Pheil; and one brother, Dan Greenawalt.
Private graveside services will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, with Pastor Dennis Beaver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 15, 2020