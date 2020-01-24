Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Longmeadow Church of the Brethren
19642 Longmeadow Road
Hagerstown, MD
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Longmeadow Church of the Brethren
19642 Longmeadow Road
Hagerstown, MD
Burial
Following Services
Longmeadow Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Doris Jane (Royer) Scott


1935 - 2020
Doris Jane (Royer) Scott Obituary
Doris Jane (Royer) Scott passed from this earth surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Williamsport Retirement Village. Doris was born March 4, 1935 in Washington Township, Franklin, Pennsylvania. Doris was the daughter of the late Charles Richard Royer and Arabel Alice (Neikirk) Royer. She was a graduate of Hagerstown High School, Class of 1953. Life was challenging for Doris as she was a single mom in the late sixties and, raised her only daughter on her own with grace and poise. To provide for her family, she worked 40 years at Farmers and Merchants Bank. She was the first female Branch Manager and Vice-President at F&M Bank, and she took great pride in her work and success. Doris was a member of the Exchange Club of Halfway, as well as a member and treasurer of the Mason-Dixon Region Antique Car Club. Doris loved driving around the beautiful countryside taking great pride in this area where she was born and raised. She was a NASCAR fan, loved to watch the Gaither Homecoming Gospel shows, and attending antique auctions with her three sisters (The Royer Girls). Doris always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh with family and friends. Doris is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Scott of Hagerstown, as well as three sisters, Hazel Strite of Boonsboro, Fay Routzahn and Patricia Freehling both of Hagerstown, and beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Doris received at Williamsport Retirement Village. Everyone from the nursing staff, aides and office personnel were extraordinary to work with, and extremely kind to Doris. Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Longmeadow Church of the Brethren, 19642 Longmeadow Road, Hagerstown, Maryland. Pastor Harry Strite will officiate. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place immediately after the service at the Longmeadow Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
