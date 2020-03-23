|
Dorothy A "Dot" Harman, 94, a long time resident of the Chambersburg area died on Friday March 20, 2020 at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg, PA.
Born August 19, 1925 in York, PA she was the daughter of Eva E and Harry E Martin of York, PA.
She married Willis N Harman on February 20, 1943. They moved to Waynesboro in 1954 and later to Chambersburg.
During her life Dot worked at York Dental Supply, Teledyne Landis and at Mack Truck until her retirement in 1987.
A true child of her times she was proud to have raised a family and to have machined parts for Mack truck engines. Dot loved hosting holiday family gatherings and cook outs which often included friends as well. She enjoyed card parties, golf and lunch outings, the occasional cat, every dog she ever met and most people. Even in the last weeks she had a ready smile for anyone she encountered as she rode the halls of Menno Haven in her electric wheelchair.
May we all live with the same spirit of adventure that led her to ride a non-mechanical bull at age 72 and take her first private pilots lesson at age 88.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willis N. Harman, and her brothers Hershel E. Martin and Henry L. Martin.
She is survived by her son Willis Dwayne "Bill" Harman and his wife, Donna of Georgetown, Texas; her daughter Bonita (Bonnie) Harman Horsey and her husband, Jack of Chambersburg; a niece and 2 nephews and several cousins; 4 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and 6 step great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged privately at a more historically convenient time.
In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name may do so to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA will be in charge of arrangements at this time.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 23, 2020