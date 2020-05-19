|
|
Mrs. Dorothy F. (Collins) Baylor, 80, of Waynesboro, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Chambersburg.
Born August 23, 1939 in Jonesville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Gay and Martha (Gibson) Collins.
Mrs. Baylor was a graduate of the Frederick School of the Deaf.
She and her husband, the late Robert S. Baylor, III, were married February 25, 1961. Mr. Baylor passed away August 20, 2011.
Mrs. Baylor was a homemaker most of her life.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro and Deafnet.
Mrs. Baylor enjoyed playing bingo, craft stores and shows, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by six children, Robert S. Baylor, IV of South Carolina, Mary Ann Warne and her husband, Joe of England, Park Gourley Baylor and his wife, Holly of Waynesboro, Christine Jane Nunley and her husband, Curtis of Shippensburg, PA, Charles Edward Baylor and his wife, Ginger of Waynesboro, and Patrick Andrew Baylor and his wife, Sharon of Greencastle, PA; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Graveside services in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, with Pastor Brian Lucas officiating will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: at www.stjude.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 19, 2020