Dorothy May (Heefner) Greenlee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Dorothy May (Heefner) Greenlee, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in her home.
Born July 26, 1939 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner.
Mrs. Greenlee graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1957. She later graduated from Messiah College in 1962 with her bachelor's degree in childhood education.
She and her husband of over 56 years, Herbert D. Greenlee, were married on July 20, 1963 in Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church.
Mrs. Greenlee was a longtime school teacher, including teaching kindergarten at Shalom Christian Academy for 25 years. She retired in 1995.
She was an active member of Fairview Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, where just a few of the areas she helped in were in the nursery, as a club leader, and as a Sunday School teacher.
Mrs. Greenlee was a generous and gracious woman who enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Laura Bailie and her husband, Brian of Waynesboro; eight siblings, Katherine Heefner of Greencastle, Zaida Heefner of Greencastle, Janet Stoops of Waynesboro, Lois Donmoyer of New Mexico, Peggy Myers of Greencastle, Martha Miller of Maryland, Frances Cordell of Chambersburg, and Harold Heefner of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark R. Greenlee; and three siblings, Louise Forsythe, Wilbur Heefner, Jr. and Donald Heefner.
Private graveside services will be held in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA with Pastor John Walker officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fairview Ave. Brethren in Christ Church, 152 Fairview Ave., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved