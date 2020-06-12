Mrs. Dorothy May (Heefner) Greenlee, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in her home.
Born July 26, 1939 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner.
Mrs. Greenlee graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1957. She later graduated from Messiah College in 1962 with her bachelor's degree in childhood education.
She and her husband of over 56 years, Herbert D. Greenlee, were married on July 20, 1963 in Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church.
Mrs. Greenlee was a longtime school teacher, including teaching kindergarten at Shalom Christian Academy for 25 years. She retired in 1995.
She was an active member of Fairview Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, where just a few of the areas she helped in were in the nursery, as a club leader, and as a Sunday School teacher.
Mrs. Greenlee was a generous and gracious woman who enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Laura Bailie and her husband, Brian of Waynesboro; eight siblings, Katherine Heefner of Greencastle, Zaida Heefner of Greencastle, Janet Stoops of Waynesboro, Lois Donmoyer of New Mexico, Peggy Myers of Greencastle, Martha Miller of Maryland, Frances Cordell of Chambersburg, and Harold Heefner of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark R. Greenlee; and three siblings, Louise Forsythe, Wilbur Heefner, Jr. and Donald Heefner.
Private graveside services will be held in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA with Pastor John Walker officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fairview Ave. Brethren in Christ Church, 152 Fairview Ave., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 12, 2020.