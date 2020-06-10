Douglas Eugene Gearhart
Douglas Eugene Gearhart , 60 Mar 14, 1960 - Jun 4, 2020 Douglas Eugene Gearhart, 60, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. Born March 14, 1960 in Hagerstown he was the son of the late, Robert Milton and Fanny Virginia (Mason) Gearhart. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hilson and Mary Louise (Boppe) Mason, his paternal grandparents, Irvin and Margaret (Durbin) Gearhart and by an infant brother, Robert R. Gearhart. Douglas was a 1978 graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Douglas retired as a dietitian at the Western Maryland Hospital Center with 26 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Clear Spring and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 992, Hagerstown. Douglas is survived by two sisters, Kathy J. Weller and husband, Marvin of Greencastle, Pa and Carol I. Heiston of Hagerstown; a niece, April M. Weller-Meck; a nephew, James R. Weller and wife, Natalie; five great nieces, Ella, Aurora, Nora, Clara and Georgia and a host friends. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown with Pator Ron Faith officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.rsthvn.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 10, 2020.
