Dr. Lois May Henneberger, age 98, of East Baltimore St. Greencastle, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening March 18, 2020 at her home, where she had resided her entire life.
Born May 23, 1921 in Greencastle, PA she was the daughter of the late John W. and Amy M. (Shank) Henneberger.
Lois operated her dental practice in Greencastle for over 50 years. She was a 1939 graduate of Greencastle High School, graduated with a BA degree from Bucknell University and received her dental degree from Temple University.
Lois was a long time member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle and a lifelong member of the Greencastle-Antrim Loyal Daughters. She was a member of the local Red Hat Society and member of the Waynesboro YMCA, where she enjoyed swimming. Her hobbies and interests included golfing, snow skiing, photography and playing bridge. Lois enjoyed supporting numerous charitable and community organizations.
Surviving family are a brother John D. Henneberger and his wife Nancy of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; nephew John W. Henneberger, niece Jean Henneberger Busch and husband Gary and her two cat companions Whitey and Ike. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Amy Louise Henneberger Huber.
The family expresses extraordinary gratitude to Melissa Mong for her care of, and devotion to, Lois.
A memorial service to celebrate Lois's life will be held and announced at a later date. A private interment will be held at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle on the Henneberger family plot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Antietam Humane Society 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library 305 East Baltimore St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 21, 2020