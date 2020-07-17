Dr. Sylvia Annette Warrenfeltz-Rentfrow, 72, of Fairview Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Quincy Village.
Born February 1, 1948 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Margaretta (Kissinger) Warrenfeltz.
She was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1966, received her Bachelor's Degree from Juniata College in 1970 and her M.D. Degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, PA in 1974. She completed her residency in family and community medicine at Hershey Medical Center University Hospital.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Michael J. Rentfrow, were married November 2, 1991. Mr. Rentfrow passed away February 25, 2008.
She began her medical practice with remodeled offices on the property of Quincy United Methodist Home, later moving her practice to Waynesboro and then Westernport, MD. Prior to her retirement, she returned to Waynesboro practicing part time in the office of Dr. Mohammad S. Haq.
She was a member of Church of the Brethren, Waynesboro where she sang in the choir.
Her many interests included reading, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad.
She is survived by one brother, Emmert Warrenfeltz and his wife, Constance of Waynesboro; step-son, Mark Rentfrow of Washington; niece, Jennifer Strunk of Waynesboro; and nephew, Jason Warrenfeltz of Florida.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor John Weber officiating. Those attending, please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Brethren, 117 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com