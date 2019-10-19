|
Mr. Duane O. Stinson, 84, of Twin Hill Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away the morning of Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born June 5, 1935 in Wood, PA he was the son of the late Owen S. and Pearl B. (Painter) Stinson.
Mr. Stinson was a graduate of Robertsdale Senior High School with the Class of 1953. He then moved to Waynesboro in 1953 and attended a four year trade program at Frick Company. Mr. Stinson also served over seven and half years with the United States Army Reserves.
He and his wife of 63 years, Bonnie L. (Clapper) Stinson were married August 25, 1956 in the First Baptist Church, Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Stinson was employed as a machinist at Frick Company for nine and a half years. He then went on to be a machinist at Mack Truck, Hagerstown for 38 and half years. He retired from Mack Truck in 1999.
He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins, and Penn State University football. Mr. Stinson and his wife were both members of the Solid State and Split Image bands for many years. He also played with the Twin Hill Express bluegrass band. Mr. Stinson was an amazing and talented bass and trumpet player. He played with a number of famous musicians, including Frankie Yankovic who was known as the Polka King. He also played in Hagerstown on stage beside Johnny Unitas and Tom Mattee for the Baltimore Colts, Colts Corral fan club. Mr. Stinson and his wife also volunteered doing the music jams at the Greencastle Senior Center for 15 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his granddaughter who he raised, Jenna Faust and her husband Jonathan of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Anthony Stinson of California, Shaina Stinson and Jeffrey Stinson both of Rouzerville, PA; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Eleanor; a sister Peggy Wilson of Orbisonia, PA; sister-in-law Jodie Jackson and her husband Steve of Huntingdon, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey D. Stinson who passed away May 23, 2011.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Brian Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Broad Top Cemetery, Broad Top City, PA.
There will be no public viewing however the family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Sunday evening in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 19, 2019