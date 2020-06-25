Mr. E. Richard "Dick" Hurd, 83, of Tomstown Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his home.
Born December 1, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Isaac N. and Leila R. (Morganthal) Hurd.
Mr. Hurd served with the Maryland National Guard for several years.
He and his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Peggy J. (Ulrich) Hurd, were married February 19, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD. They had lived at their present residence since 1966.
Mr. Hurd was employed as a machinist at Mack Truck Mfg., Hagerstown, MD for 38 years. He retired in 1989.
He was a member of William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695, Waynesboro Fish and Game Association and Owl's Club, all of Waynesboro.
Mr. Hurd enjoyed hunting, camping, NASCAR racing, working on farm equipment and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Richard E. Hurd and his wife, Sandra of Waynesboro; one sister, Lenore Bolden of Eugene, OR; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hurd was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Rowe and Naomi Myers; and one brother, Cletus Hurd.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Terry Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy, PA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday evening, in the funeral home.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 25, 2020.