Edith M. "Edie" Wolfe, age 94, married to the late Glen D. Wolfe of Chambersburg, PA, passed
away on Tuesday morning, May 19,2020, at the Shippensburg Healthcare Center. Born
November 11, 1925, in Schuylkill County, PA. She was the daughter of the late Frank J. and
Cicely C. (Wetzel) Wehry.
Edie worked at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg as a Pressor for 30 years,
retiring in 1989. She enjoyed dancing, mowing, gardening, watching birds and showing & raising
her prize-winning Dwarf Rabbits.
She is survived by one daughter, Betsy Poe of Chambersburg, PA; 3 grandchildren, Chris Poe
and his wife Terri, Heidi O'Toole, and Tabitha Poe; five great-grandchildren, Kade Burk, Sigh
O'Toole, Simone O'Toole, Dawson Poe and Lee Poe; three siblings, Joseph Wehry, Dertha
Sporik and Chester Wehry and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son in law, Robert
L. Poe Sr; one grandson Robert "Rob" L. Poe Jr.; one grandson in law Jeff O'Toole; one brother
Willard "Willie" Wehry and and 3 sisters, Minnie Loper, Leona Grove and Irene Wiekel.
Private graveside services will be held at Parklawns Memorial Garden. Arrangements are
entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 21, 2020