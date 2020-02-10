|
Edna E. Funk, 86, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA.
Born April 4, 1933 in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late George Washington and Mary Goldie Mellott Keefer.
Edna graduated from Lemasters High School in 1951 and married Paul E. Funk on June 9, 1951. She worked as a seamstress at Connie's Sportswear, Jane Ross Garments, Dorbee's Manufacturing, and worked for Don Baer Construction, and Francis Traver Construction. Edna enjoyed cooking and providing for her family. She also enjoyed hunting and visiting veterans and volunteering at veteran's organizations.
Edna was a former member of 6241, a former president of the American Legion Post 606 Auxiliary, and treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Edna is survived by her children, Sherrie (Nathan) Strite, Larry E. (Marlene) Funk of Greencastle, Gerald L. (Judy) Funk of Waynesboro, Terry W. (Wanda) Funk of Greencastle, and Carl E. (Hwa Suk) Funk of Niceville, Florida. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Funk, a son, Wayde LeRoy Funk, and siblings: Lydia Black, Esther Shipley, Mary Jane Keebaugh, Nellie Wishard, Marie Stoner, R Hays, Harry, Frank, George, and Henry Keefer.
A visitation for Edna will be Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home in Mercersburg, PA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 11:00 AM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home with Reverend Alan Wilson officiating and a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg PA. A reception will follow the burial at The Spring B.I.C. 800 South 4th St. Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 10, 2020