|
|
Edward J. Norris, 77 of Waynesboro, passed away at Quincy Village on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on March 8, 1943 in Cumberland, MD, the son of the late Jesse and Beulah (Haycock) Norris. Ed was a Christian from a young age, lived for the Lord and raised his family in the church. He served in various capacities, such as deacon, usher, teacher, properties, and choir member. He was a member of Otterbein Church in Waynesboro since 2001. A 1961 graduate of Fort Hill High School, Cumberland Maryland, he was also a 1969 graduate of University of Maryland where he earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his Professional Engineer certification. Ed began his engineering career at Borg Warner (York, PA) in 1969 and remained with the company throughout its transition to Frick Company, ultimately retiring from Johnson Controls of Waynesboro PA in 2008. He loved his line of work and travelled all over the world throughout his career. He was an active member of various engineering societies throughout his career, as well as serving on church committees and school PTA's. Ed was a wonderful husband to his wife Phyllis for nearly 57 years and a devoted father to his 3 children and Pappy to his 4 grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors (camping, hunting and fishing, etc) and loved anything with an engine. He had motorcycles, snow mobiles, as well as several classic cars throughout his life. With an extremely outgoing personality, he never met a stranger and loved spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis (Long) Norris, three children: Nadine Grapes, Brent Norris (and Julie), Susan (Norris) Crawford (and Jason), all of Chambersburg PA; four grandchildren: Grace (Crawford) Short (husband Tucker Short), Joshua Grapes, Kyle Grapes and Isaac Crawford; sister, Kay Zembower (and Jim) of Bedford PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Norris. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the: Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 23, 2020