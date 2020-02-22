Home

Edward S. Zarger

Edward S. Zarger Obituary
Edward S. Zarger, age 93, a resident of Providence Place of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, PA died Thursday morning February 20, 2020 at Providence Place.
Born March 5, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Arthur B. Sr. and Edith (Lesher) Zarger. His first wife Rachael H. (Hollinger) Zarger died on July 15, 1988.
Ed was the former owner and operator of Zarger's Plumbing and Heating in Greencastle from 1948 – 1986. He was a member of the Greencastle Church of the Brethren and he was also a member of the former Board of Associates of the Citizens Bank and First National Bank, both of Greencastle.
Ed was a US Army veteran of World War II, having served in the European Theatre and was the recipient of the Purple Heart medal and several other ribbons and medals. He graduated from Greencastle High School
Surviving family are four sons, Lon Zarger and wife Pat of Greencastle, Tony Zarger and wife Ruth of Rochester, MI, Curtis Zarger and wife Lana, Barry Zarger and wife Charlene A. of Greencastle; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by four brothers; Richard, Robert, Benjamin and Joe Zarger.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 26 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Jesse Miles and Pastor Leon Yoder officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Chambersburg V.F.W. Post #1599 Honor Guard will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
