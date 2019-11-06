|
|
Mr. Edwin Lewis Mohn, Sr., 87, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Bartholomew) Mohn.
He graduated with the Class of 1950 from Washington Township High School.
He married his beloved wife of 67 years, Verda May (Barnhart) Mohn September 3, 1952.
He served two years with the National Guard.
In his younger years he worked alongside his father, brother and uncle at the saw mill. Later he drove truck for various trucking companies in the area. He also worked at Fairchild and Landis Tool Co. He retired from Mack Truck in 1984 where he worked as an assembler.
He and his wife attended several churches in the area over the years. He was a member of Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association. He enjoyed woodworking in his workshop and was a collector of "everything"! He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always provided for his family. His word was his handshake and he had one of the strongest handshakes you'd ever come across.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Susie (Bill) Staley, Queen City, TX, Sunday (Victor) Gossert, Winter Haven, FL and Ellen (Donnie) Freeman, Waynesboro, PA; two sons: Solomon Mohn, Waynesboro and Andrew Mohn, Waynesboro; 8 grandchildren; 1 step granddaughter; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; one brother, Paul (Cathy) Mohn, Cearfoss, MD and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Edwin L. "Ed" Mohn, Jr.; a granddaughter, Angie L. Daley; two brothers: Richard K. Mohn and Charles Mohn; two half-sisters: Elizabeth (Snyder) Ysbrand and Luray (Snyder) Pepple.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, Novemeber 8, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, with Brother Robert Flory and Pastor John Buhr officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening in the funeral home.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 6, 2019