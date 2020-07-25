1/1
Edye Diane (Dingle) Dandy
1961 - 2020
Mrs. Edye Diane (Dingle) Dandy, 59, a resident of St. Catherine's Nursing Center, Emmitsburg, MD and formerly of Pennersville Road, Cascade, MD passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the nursing home after a courageous battle with ALS.
Born April 1, 1961 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of Mrs. Lois M. (Wilhide) Dingle of Pen Mar, MD and the later Mr. Victor F. Dingle.
Edye was a graduate of Smithsburg High School with the Class of 1979.
She and her husband of 36 years, Mr. Stephen B. Dandy, were married June 2, 1984 at Germantown Bethel Church of God, Cascade. Edye traveled extensively throughout Europe with her husband while he was stationed in Holland with the United States Air Force and at Lindsey Air Force Base in Germany.
Edye worked as a waitress at Summit Burger Bar and later at the Summit Plaza Restaurant.
She was a member of Germantown Church of God, Red Hat Society and Iron Butterflies of Waynesboro. While her daughter, Jen, was growing up, she was active with Cascade Elementary School PTA and Girl Scouts of America.
Each year Edye walked with her team, "Edye's Feeties" in the Walk to Defeat ALS to raise funds for research, patient care and awareness.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, needlework, crocheting, sewing, playing the piano, reading and attending Red Hat Society dinners with her BFF, Michelle Gilfus.
In addition to her husband and mother, Edye is survived by daughter, Jennifer Erin Gossert and her husband, Thomas of Waynesboro; and brother, Wayne E. Dingle and his wife, Teresa of Cascade.
Due to the current health and safety mandate issued by Governor Wolfe, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the ALS Association, MD/DC/VA Chapter at www.webdc.alsa.org.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
