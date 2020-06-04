Mrs. Elizabeth J. (Little) Jobes, 79 of Fayetteville, PA, peacefully passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Elizabeth, the daughter of William and Dorothy (McConnell) Little, was born on February 17, 1941, lived her early life in the Pittsburgh area, and graduated from Carrick High School. After moving to Maryland, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College with a certificate in nursing, specializing in cardiology.
February 3, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA, she married John J. Jobes. They lived most of their married life in Maryland and after retirement, in Pennsylvania. They were blessed with 55 years together, before John passed away November 20, 2017.
She worked in nursing at the VA Centers in Baltimore and Washington and retired in 1997.
She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Waynesboro, where she was active in marriage mentoring, participated in the 40 hours devotion, organized the annual picnic and participated in senior trips. She volunteered at Quincy Village, Meals on Wheels, and was very active helping the Clement family among many others. Additionally, Elizabeth was active in campaigning for many political candidates.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Cathy Sullivan, many nieces and nephews, Mina and Madison Stover, whom she considered as grandchildren, and Grant Piromreun, a family friend she thought of as a son.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy A. Maddox and Charlotte Murray, a brother, William J. Little, Jr., and her beloved pets, Precious and Angel.
The family also wishes to thank the many caregivers that assisted her over the past year, especially Cindy, Connie, Anne, Betty, Patty, Robyn, Rod, Sam and Whitney who provided loving care during this time. Elizabeth considered them part of her family.
Due to the current mandate, services will be private, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro, celebrated by Rev. Robert Malagesi, M.S.S.S.C. Burial will be held in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Catholic School, 213 E. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation at www.apdaparkinson.org or to a charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 4, 2020.