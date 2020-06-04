Elizabeth J. (Little) Jobes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elizabeth J. (Little) Jobes, 79 of Fayetteville, PA, peacefully passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Elizabeth, the daughter of William and Dorothy (McConnell) Little, was born on February 17, 1941, lived her early life in the Pittsburgh area, and graduated from Carrick High School. After moving to Maryland, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College with a certificate in nursing, specializing in cardiology.

February 3, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA, she married John J. Jobes. They lived most of their married life in Maryland and after retirement, in Pennsylvania. They were blessed with 55 years together, before John passed away November 20, 2017.

She worked in nursing at the VA Centers in Baltimore and Washington and retired in 1997.

She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Waynesboro, where she was active in marriage mentoring, participated in the 40 hours devotion, organized the annual picnic and participated in senior trips. She volunteered at Quincy Village, Meals on Wheels, and was very active helping the Clement family among many others. Additionally, Elizabeth was active in campaigning for many political candidates.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Cathy Sullivan, many nieces and nephews, Mina and Madison Stover, whom she considered as grandchildren, and Grant Piromreun, a family friend she thought of as a son.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy A. Maddox and Charlotte Murray, a brother, William J. Little, Jr., and her beloved pets, Precious and Angel.

The family also wishes to thank the many caregivers that assisted her over the past year, especially Cindy, Connie, Anne, Betty, Patty, Robyn, Rod, Sam and Whitney who provided loving care during this time.  Elizabeth considered them part of her family.

Due to the current mandate, services will be private, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro, celebrated by Rev. Robert Malagesi, M.S.S.S.C. Burial will be held in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.  Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Catholic School, 213 E. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation at www.apdaparkinson.org or to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved