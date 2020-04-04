Home

Elizabeth J. (Rowe) Shatzer


1938 - 2020
Elizabeth J. (Rowe) Shatzer Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth J. (Rowe) Shatzer, 81, of Greencastle, PA passed away the morning of Friday, April 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 12, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel (Deardorf) Rowe. She lived most of her life in the Greencastle area.

She and her late husband, Mr. Clyde E. Shatzer were married in 1960. Mr. Shatzer passed away November 7, 1994.

Mrs. Shatzer was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed flower gardening and listening to music her husband made for her.

She was a long-time member of Greencastle Church of God.

Mrs. Shatzer is survived by seven children, Florene (James) Todd of Gambrills, MD, William (Mitsie) Shatzer, Wilbur (Karen Wilson) Shatzer, Nancy Martin, George (Chris) Shatzer, Charles "Eric" (Pamela) Shatzer and Annett (Patrick) Peer all of Greencastle, PA; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; three siblings, Barb Mowen, Shirley McLucas and Janet Straley all of Greencastle; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband she is preceded in death by two sons, Richard Shatzer and Earl Shatzer; two infant twins; an infant sister, Caroline Rowe; a sister, Helen Bowers and a brother Kenneth "Buck" Rowe.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family with Rev. Floyd Myers officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
