Elva C. Petre of 15085 Trolly Rd. Waynesboro, PA, passed from this life at her home Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 92 years, 11 months, 20 days.
She was born May 4, 1927 in Washington County, MD, the daughter of the late John H. and Luella M. (Coss) Martin.
She was a member of Stouffers Mennonite Church, Smithsburg MD.
Her husband, Merlin H. Petre, died April 23, 2016.
Surviving are seven children, Harold (Beulah) New Waterford, OH; Delores Martin (Landis) Waynesboro, PA; Nathan (Evelyn) Canton, PA; James (Leona) Flintstone, MD; Esther Mae Martin(Gary) Hagerstown, MD; Rebecca Martin (Keith) Waynesboro, PA; Miriam Martin (Jay) Carthage, NY, 55 grandchildren, 178 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, one sister Naomi Strite (Nathan) of Hagerstown, MD, brother-in-law Robert Bates, and two sister-in-law's Elva and Dorothy.
She was preceded in death by two sister, Martha Halteman, and husband Wilmer and Lois Bates, two brothers Daniel and David, one grandson and four great grandchildren.
A private internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 28, 2020