Emma Jean (Sheeley) Chilcote, 86, of Greencastle, Pa., passed away June 24, 2020 in Gardens of Gettysburg Nursing Home.
Born January 3, 1934 in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Toms) Sheeley.
She was employed at Corning Glass, Greencastle for 25 years as a palletizer operator. After retiring in 1993, she worked part time at Sheetz in Greencastle.
She was a member of Waynesboro VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Emma enjoyed traveling and going to the beach.
She is survived by one son, Ricky Chilcote of Greencastle; two daughters: Cathy Kimmel of Greencastle, and Mary Jo Barger of Hagerstown, Md.; five grandchildren: Jeremy Baker, Alan McClung, Justin Kimmel, Jenna Moreland and David Barger, Jr.;
four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard Sheeley of Greencastle and Alvin Sheeley of Waynesboro and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue (Chilcote) Baker, who passed away in 2019, two sisters: Katherine Wolfe and Janice Sheeley Scott and a brother, Sherridan Sheeley.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle. Burial in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, Md., will be private.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 26, 2020.
