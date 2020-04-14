|
Mrs. Estelle E. (Sullivan) Eyler Whittington, 83, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020 in her home.
Born July 10, 1936 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Nash) Sullivan and her adoptive parents, the James and Kate Regan.
Mrs. Whittington attended Brooklyn Park High School and later went on to obtain her GED.
She and her first husband, Mr. Ernest Eyler, were married for over 30 years until he passed away in 1986. Mrs. Whittington remarried her childhood sweetheart, Edward G. Whittington, in 1989. Mr. Whittington passed away in 2009.
Mrs. Whittington was employed as a sales clerk at a Dime Store, Baltimore. She then worked at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Knouse Foods, and was employed as a dietary aide at the Waynesboro Hospital for 30 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the United Brethren Church, Brooklyn, MD and United Brethren Church, Pen Mar, MD. Mrs. Whittington enjoyed reading, shopping, attending church and visiting with her family and friends.
She is survived by two children, Geraldine E. Daywalt with whom she resided with in Waynesboro and Mark A. Brown of West Virginia; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Whittington and Faith Kerfoot both of Baltimore, MD and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands she is preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce A. Watson; and six siblings, Murriell Bowers, Verna Kelly, Lloyd Sullivan, James Sullivan, David Sullivan and Milton Wayne Hunt.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Franklin County, 45 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 14, 2020