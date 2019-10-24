|
Eugene Paul Kreitz, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Quincy Nursing Home in Quincy, PA.
Born September 27, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John Carroll Kreitz and Helen Virginia (Eyler) Kreitz.
He attended Rouzerville School.
Eugene was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church of Waynesboro.
He retired from Landis Tool Company of Waynesboro.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda A. (Crider) Kreitz whom he married April 21, 1953, sons, Denny Kreitz and wife Bethany and Tim Kreitz, daughter, Jill Miller and husband Tim, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll, Alfred, John, William, Richard and Robert, sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Polly and Jackie and one great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Harbaugh Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA, with Father Robert Malagesi officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Eugene Kreitz to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA, 17268 0r SpiriTrust Hospice Lutheran Home Care, 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA, 17202..
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
