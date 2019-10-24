Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Harbaugh Cemetery
Rouzerville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Paul Kreitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Paul Kreitz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Paul Kreitz Obituary
Eugene Paul Kreitz, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Quincy Nursing Home in Quincy, PA.
Born September 27, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John Carroll Kreitz and Helen Virginia (Eyler) Kreitz.
He attended Rouzerville School.
Eugene was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church of Waynesboro.
He retired from Landis Tool Company of Waynesboro.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda A. (Crider) Kreitz whom he married April 21, 1953, sons, Denny Kreitz and wife Bethany and Tim Kreitz, daughter, Jill Miller and husband Tim, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll, Alfred, John, William, Richard and Robert, sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Polly and Jackie and one great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Harbaugh Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA, with Father Robert Malagesi officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Eugene Kreitz to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA, 17268 0r SpiriTrust Hospice Lutheran Home Care, 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA, 17202..
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now