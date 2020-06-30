F. Marie (Bachtell) Bakner
Mrs. F. Marie (Bachtell) Bakner, 85, of Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville, PA, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in her home.
Born June 26, 1935 in Pondsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph K. and Frances A. (Shipley) Bachtell.
Mrs. Bakner was a graduate of Boonsboro, MD High School with the Class of 1953. She later completed studies to receive her certification as an LPN, working at Victor Cullen School for a number of years.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Harold E. Bakner, were married December 10, 1955. He passed away October 6, 1996.
Mrs. Bakner enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. She loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs.
Mrs. Bakner is survived by one son, David E. Bakner and his wife, Kathleen of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, David, Joann and Chantelle; one great-grandson, Sean; and one sister, Mary Chorpaning of Frederick, MD
Services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery near Quincy, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
