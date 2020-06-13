Floyd E. Fisher
1934 - 2020
Mr. Floyd E. Fisher, 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in his home.
Born May 25, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late John Herbert and Vivian (Keefer) Fisher.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He married Patricia Ann (Bonebrake) Fisher July 19, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD. They were married 47 years before she passed away April 21, 2003.
Before he retired he was employed at TB Woods.
He was a member of Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, PA. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the mountains of West Virginia. He liked a good cup of coffee and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by one daughter, Candace Eckenrode, wife of Richard of Chambersburg, one son, Randy E. Fisher, husband of Lorie of Greencastle; four grandchildren: Monica Eckenrode, Chambersburg, Kristy Fisher, Baltimore, MD, Jenny Ensminger, Greencastle and Katie Fisher, Ellicott City, MD; two sisters, Betsy Creager and Vivian Fisher, both of Chambersburg and many nieces and nephews.
For Funeral service information please go to the website of Hollowell Brethren In Christ Church at hollowellbic.org and check under "events". Burial with military honors will be held in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
