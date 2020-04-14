|
|
Mrs. Frances J. (Diffenbaucher) Wortz, 88, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community and formerly of Old Mill Road, Waynesboro, PA, died Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born September 30, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Nellie K. (Funk) Diffenbaucher.
Mrs. Wortz was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1949.
She and her husband, the late Donald R. "Dick" Wortz, were married March 17, 1956 in Fairfield, PA. They moved to their residence on Old Mill Road in 1962. Mr. Wortz passed away January 17, 2006.
In her early life, Mrs. Wortz was employed at George Kauffman's Pharmacy. She was later employed as a clerk at Landis Machine Company until the department she was with closed in the 1980s.
She was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro. She and her husband enjoyed camping and were active members in the Mason Dixon Travelers Club and the Sunshine Trailers Club. Mrs. Wortz also enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading Nora Roberts's books, and working word puzzles.
She is survived by three siblings; Larry Diffenbaucher, Diane Diffenbaucher, and Kay Diffenbaucher all of Waynesboro and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn J. McClure.
Private graveside services will be held in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 14, 2020