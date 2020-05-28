|
(Ret) SSG Francis W. (Frank) Stodolski Jr., 68 years old of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully with his daughter Sandy by his bed side on May 7, 2020 of brain cancer. Francis was born in Hudson, NY on February 13, 1952.
(Ret) SSG Stodolski served 21 years honorably in the United States Army from 1970-1991. During his time in the military he served as an Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) and a Light Wheel Vehicle Mechanic (63B). His many duty stations include: Korea, Fort Carson CO, 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, KY, 3rd Armored Division Germany, Sinai Peace Keeping Mission in Egypt and Israel and Syracuse, NY Recruiting Command. SSG Stodolski received many medals and awards during his service time. They include: the Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal, Army Achievement medal, Good Conduct medal 7th award, National Defense medal 2nd award, Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Multinational Forces and Observers medal and US Army Gold Recruiter badge with 3 sapphire achievement stars.
He is survived by his mother Mary Stodolski and proceeded by his late father Francis Stodolski Sr. He is survived by siblings, Larry Stodolski, Tony Stodolski and Berenice Schwartzbeck; his children: Amy (Aaron) Acla, Lisa (Randi) Cary and Sandy (Eric) Stodolski; grandchildren: Allison Acla and Aaron Acla Jr, and numerous nieces and nephews. His close friends Brian Harbaugh, Dennis Bowman, Diana, George, Kiera, Nicola Mauk.
The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to Hershey Medical
Center Department of Neurosurgery especially Dr. Dawit Aregawi, MSN,RN Sandra Ryan and CRNP Sambina Roschella. As well as the team of Heartland Hospice Amanda, Brandy, Ken, Marsha, Sara and Tracy thank you for your compassion and support.
Francis will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, VA at a later date.
In lieu of ?owers the family has requested donations be made in Francis Stodolski's name to , Rt.422 & Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033 or the SPCA, 8513 Lyons Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, expressions of sympathy may be made at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 28, 2020