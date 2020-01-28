|
Mr. Franklin R. Shockey, 88, of Edgemont Road, Smithsburg, MD, died Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at Doey's House, Hagerstown, MD.
Born October 22, 1931 in Ringgold, MD, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Virginia "Virgie" (West) Shockey.
Mr. Shockey was a graduate of Smithsburg High School with the Class of 1950.
He and his wife of over 68 years, Joyce E. (Schildt) Shockey, were married March 24, 1951 in Hagerstown. They had lived at their present residence since 1954.
Mr. Shockey was employed at Landis Tool Company where he took his apprenticeship. He retired in 1989 after 38 years of service.
He was a member of Welty Church of the Brethren and had been attending Otterbein Church, Waynesboro for over 30 years.
Mr. Shockey was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hiking in the mountains with his Labrador dogs, Bojo and Keli. He also loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC and Ocean City, MD with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Debra K. Shockey Dear of Ellicott City, MD and one granddaughter, Kathryn "Katie" Dear of Catonsville, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John R. Shockey.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Otterbein Church, 912 South Potomac St., Waynesboro, with Pastor John Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold, MD.
The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 South Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 28, 2020