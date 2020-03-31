|
|
Frederick "Fred" Anthony Karinshak, age 80, of Greencastle, PA passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord just after 11pm Friday, March 27, 2020.
Fred was born June 20, 1939 in Uniontown, PA and was the second of eight children of the late John and Mary (Balas) Karinshak. Growing up in Collier, PA, Fred graduated from Georges Township High School, now named Albert Gallatin High School. He was a loving husband for over 50 years to Mary "Tena" (Creager) Karinshak, whom he married in 1970. In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his four children, Bryan, Trecia, Bruce and Tom; their spouses, Tami, Zahra and Caryn; and eight grandchildren, Kyle, Joshua, Lucas, Carter, Elise, Bryce, Marilee and Erica. He is also survived by four of his brothers and two sisters. He was predeceased by his older brother James Karinshak and his first wife Marilee (Sherlock) Karinshak.
Fred spent time in the service of our country as a radioman in the Army Reserves, and all four of his children are military veterans. Fred spent over 50 years working in the field of mechanical tool design across multiple industries. His hobbies and passions included: music, especially playing in polka bands and listening to polka music, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved following the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, enjoyed playing baseball and softball, and coaching his children doing the same. He also enjoyed attending his children's activities like band concerts, military functions, and track and cross country meets throughout high school, college, and beyond.
Religion was an important part of Fred's life. He was a devout Catholic and was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Church since moving to Greencastle in 1975.
Fred was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private, graveside service will be held this week, with a celebration of life and memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 31, 2020