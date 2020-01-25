Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Frederick B. C. Hartman


1935 - 2020
Frederick B. C. Hartman Obituary
Fred often stated that he wanted his obituary to simply say, "Fred be dead." His family, however, feels that a little more needs to be said.

Frederick B. C. Hartman entered this world on December 4, 1935. His shift ended on January 17, 2020

He was the son of the late Robert C. Hartman and Olive Susan Barnes Hartman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. During his military service, he was a medic for the U.S. Army Rangers.

Upon his return to civilian life, Fred pursued his childhood dream of becoming a fireman. He was a paid driver for the Waynesboro department before leaving to serve the citizens of Baltimore County, MD, retiring in 1985.

When he wasn't on duty, Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, attending auctions as well as building and restoring furniture.

He is survived by his wife Mary Doris Hartman, his daughter Susan Hartman-Reifsnider and husband (Mike), his four-legged sidekick Moe, sister Mary Hartman Rhodes and brother Rodney Hartman.

A time of reminiscing will be held at the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, Potomac Street Station, 29 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 P.M. and 5 to 7 P.M.. A Celebration of Life program will be held at 7:15 P.M. Parking and the entrance for the events will be at the back of the building. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 958, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or .

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
