|
|
Gail A. (Mohler) Mays, 68, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Laurel Lakes Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Mays, her husband of 44 years, who passed away March 19, 2011.
Gail was born, November 9, 1950, in Albuquerque, NM, the daughter of the late Galen Roy and Dorothy Elizabeth (Gilman) Mohler. Gail worked at South Mountain Restoration Center for over 25 years.
Gail is survived by two sons, William W. Mays and his wife Melissa of St. Thomas, and Mark M. Mays and his wife Renee of Waynesboro, one daughter, Elizabeth M. Hampton of WA, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Baker of The Villages, FL. She was predeceased by a son, Donald W. Mays, a granddaughter, Angela M. Mays, three brothers, Jerry Wayne Mohler, James Paul Mohler, and John Edward Mohler.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7 PM from the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 6 PM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 9, 2019