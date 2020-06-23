Gary Allen Miller ,72, of currently of Texas and formerly of Waynesboro and Altoona, PA, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born August 15, 1947 in Altoona, PA. He graduated from Altoona Area High School in 1966. He attended Penn State University and graduated with a Ph.D. in Education Administration. He served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1965-1971. In 1966, he married Kay Ann Kylor and together they had four children, Gary Allen, Jr., Cheri Lynn, Adam Scott and Anne Margaret; ten grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Rachel, Lindsay, Madison, Olivia, Hannah, Samantha, Joshua and Nathan. Dr. Miller's professional career included teaching Elementary school, a Jr. High School Principal, High School Principal, Director of Federal Programs and Superintendent of Schools. In addition, he was an adjunct professor at five universities. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various capacities over his 50 year ministry. He loved teaching, playing with his black lab dogs, date time with his wife and beach time with the family. He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years; children; grandchildren; sister, Wanda Albright; and brother, Donald Miller.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 26, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Johns Hopkins Myositis Center, Bayview Medical Office, 5200 Eastern Avenue # 301, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 23, 2020.