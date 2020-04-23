Home

Glen David "Dave" Newcomer


1945 - 2020
Glen David "Dave" Newcomer Obituary
Glen David "Dave" Newcomer, 75, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Friday, March 30, 1945, he was the son of the late Ralph G. and Lucille (Baker) Newcomer. He was married 30 years to Kathy L. (Groff) Newcomer.

He graduated from the Philadelphia School for the Deaf in 1962.

Dave worked for years in the printing business and retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he was employed as a mail handler. He was active in the Greater Harrisburg, Lancaster and York Associations for the Deaf. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and travelling, especially to Florida in the winter months. Dave was also a fan of the Washington Redskins.

In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by two sons: Davin Yuknis and Glen D. Newcomer, Jr.; a step son Kevin P. Espenshade, and two sisters: Harriett Wilhide and Lois Woodring. He was predeceased by a sister Betsy Newlin and a brother James Newcomer.

Private burial will be held in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting with the local arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
