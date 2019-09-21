Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn C. “Charlie” Carbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn C. “Charlie” Carbaugh


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn C. “Charlie” Carbaugh Obituary
Glenn C. "Charlie" Carbaugh, 81, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hearthstone Retirement Home in Waynesboro, PA.
Born December 16, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn R. Carbaugh and Gertrude L. (Miller) Carbaugh.
He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School class of 1958.
Charlie was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1959 to 1961.
He retired from Mack Trucks Inc. of Hagerstown, MD, in 1999 after 21 years of service.
He was a member of Five Forks Bible Church and a member of the Joe Stickell American Legion Post 15 of Waynesboro.
Charlie enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan and Sunday Football Watcher.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette M. (Shifflett) Carbaugh whom he married January 20, 1984, children, Edward Carbaugh and Rick Carbaugh, stepchildren, Franklin and wife Laura, Bradley and wife Billie and Renee and husband Mark and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Angela Mays.
Services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Ray Kipe and Pastor Shaun Kipe officiating. Burial will be in Harbaugh Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now