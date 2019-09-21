|
|
Glenn C. "Charlie" Carbaugh, 81, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hearthstone Retirement Home in Waynesboro, PA.
Born December 16, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn R. Carbaugh and Gertrude L. (Miller) Carbaugh.
He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School class of 1958.
Charlie was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1959 to 1961.
He retired from Mack Trucks Inc. of Hagerstown, MD, in 1999 after 21 years of service.
He was a member of Five Forks Bible Church and a member of the Joe Stickell American Legion Post 15 of Waynesboro.
Charlie enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan and Sunday Football Watcher.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette M. (Shifflett) Carbaugh whom he married January 20, 1984, children, Edward Carbaugh and Rick Carbaugh, stepchildren, Franklin and wife Laura, Bradley and wife Billie and Renee and husband Mark and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Angela Mays.
Services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Ray Kipe and Pastor Shaun Kipe officiating. Burial will be in Harbaugh Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 21, 2019