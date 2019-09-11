|
|
Glenn Victor (Chains) McClain of Cascade, MD, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at home.
Born December 3, 1953 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Victor Lee and Nellie (Decker) McClain.
He graduated from Smithsburg High School.
In his early life he bartended and worked on motorcycles. In 1999, he and his friend and partner, bought Fat Bob & Moses Cycle Shop. It closed in 2017.
He was a member of the Waynesboro Owls Club and the Cascade American Legion.
He is survived by his companion of 37years, Pat Ashby, her children: Deb, Chuck, Mickey, John, Danny, David and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Regina Wetzel and a brother, Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 11, 2019