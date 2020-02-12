|
|
Gregory Denton Stine, 66, of Waynesboro, Pa, went to be with the Lord on February 08, 2020.
Greg was born on April 27, 1953 in Waynesboro, Pa to the late Preston and LaRue (Niedenthol) Stine. Greg graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1972, and married his former wife, Kathy O'Reilly in 1972.
Greg is survived by his wife, Jacqueline O'Donnell. His two daughters, Lora Beth Stine and her partner Matt Scott, Krista Hughes and her partner Frankie Brusco III, and his grandson, Frankie J. Brusco IV, brothers, Doug Stine and his wife Debbie, and David Stine and his wife Gretchen, and numerous extended family members that loved him dearly.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents and step daughters, Claire and Ashley O'Donnell.
Greg enjoyed fishing, crabbing, painting, drawing, being with family, and watching CNN. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, and watching wildlife. Greg retired from Letterkenny after 32 dedicated years. Letterkenny sent Greg as a contractor to refurbish tanks during Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia for a year. Greg started his own painting business before retiring completely.
Instead of a funeral there will be a celebration of life in his memory at the discretion of the family.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2020