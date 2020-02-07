|
|
Mr. H. Rodney Fitz, 77, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, died Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, at Quincy Village, Waynesboro.
Born February 13, 1942 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Hubert B. and C. Mae (Florence) Fitz.
Mr. Fitz graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1959. He later graduated from Hagerstown Junior College in 1961, Shepherd College in 1965, and he received his master's degree from Shippensburg University in 1969.
He and his wife of over 53 years, Shirley A. (Cooper) Fitz, were married on December 16, 1966 in Middletown, MD.
Mr. Fitz worked as a case worker with the Department of Social Services for the State of Maryland, as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, and lastly as the Director of the Western Region of Rehabilitation for the Maryland State Department of Education.
He was a member of the Rouzerville Fish and Game where he served as president for many years. He was also a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Eagles Club, Inc., Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1191, Owl's Club, and the former B.P.O. Elks Lodge, all of Waynesboro. He also served as a Boy Scout leader in the local area for many years.
Mr. Fitz was an avid sportsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. He was a hunter safety education instructor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for over 45 years. Mr. Fitz was a Penn State Master Gardener and enjoyed both his yard and garden.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Bonnie Monk and her husband, Carl of Waynesboro; one brother, Sidney Fitz of Blue Ridge Summit; two sister-in-laws, Beth Cooper of Sabinsville, PA and Helen Cooper of Croom, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The Rouzerville Fish and Game, P.O. Box 216, Rouzerville, PA 17250.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 7, 2020